Position Summary

Pinangba is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lead service delivery arm of UnitingCare. The foundations of Pinangba are built from our cultural identity and strong community relationships and partnerships. We deliver culturally informed services through innovative service delivery to progress Self-Determination for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples through unique and holistic care; prioritising social justice to nurture physical, mental and spiritual healing. We have a newly created opportunity for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Partnership and Engagement Advisor to join our strategies team. Reporting to the Manager, Strategy, you will promote, develop and extend the cultural capacity and capability of Pinangba’s service model, programs and projects ensuring they are accessible, inclusive and are culturally appropriate for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Key responsibilities: Develop best practice tools and frameworks to support the delivery of consistent best practice when engaging with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Work in conjunction with relevant UCQ Groups in the development and embedding of the UCQ RAP initiatives and targets.

Utilise content and specialist knowledge and thought leadership to drive innovation, performance leadership, project management and practice support across a diverse portfolio

Develop effective networks, engagement opportunities and partnership in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to raise the profile and increase accessibility to Pinangba Services for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People and communities.

Perform an advisory/consultancy role in relation to complex Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cases, partnership and engagement activities and matters of policy/procedure implementation including local community engagement activities.

Represent Pinangba internally and externally as required within the boundaries of the UCQ Delegations of Authority Policy. About you You will have a strong understanding of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island culture and are passionate about ensuring our Elders are getting the necessary care. Your ability in engaging with the community to increase the awareness of Pinangba services will ensure a smooth start in the role. Additionally you will offer: Relevant tertiary qualification in a relevant field. Ie. Social Work, Psychology, Human Services, Community Development).

Experience creating and maintaining networking relationships with relevant government departments and other agencies to remain abreast of all legislation, regulations, codes and standards applicable to service delivery. Ability to act and communicate in a responsive, respectful and professional manner at all times when dealing with internal and external parties

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in building community capacity through collaboration and partnership.

Experience working in a shared-leadership model Supporting you to support others We’ve been caring for Queenslander’s for over 65 years. Whether we’re on the road, in people’s homes or in our centres, everything our dedicated team of more than 8,000 people do is built on enabling independence, choice and freedom. We’re proudly not-for-profit and offer you: Access to salary packaging & meal and entertainment benefits

Flexible work arrangements to support work-life balance

Employee assistance, health & wellness programs

Values-based culture & rewards and recognition

Ongoing learning & development Ready to work together? Our application process takes less than 15 minutes – Click the ‘APPLY’ button below to be taken to our online application process and upload your resume and cover letter. We work hard to make our services welcoming and safe for every person. We are united in keeping children, young people and the elderly safe from harm, within our services, workplaces and the communities we support. We are committed to speaking up loudly for their safety. Through our values UnitingCare are proud of our teams diversity, we believe in the strength of a diverse and inclusive workforce to help us achieve the best outcomes for the communities in which we operate and serve. We highly encourage applications from people who identify as a part of the Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Community. Please Note: To ensure the health and safety of our people, and the clients, residents, patients and people we serve at Uniting Care Queensland, all staff are required to comply with statutory and Government requirements, such as public health directions, and Uniting Care's vaccination policy requirements, with respect to COVID-19 vaccinations. The successful applicant must be able to meet Uniting Care's mandate of receiving all recommended doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines (including boosters) approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration and the provision of Covid-19 Certificate before commencing employment.